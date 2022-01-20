William Blair Investment Management LLC Reduces Stake in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 419,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 28,830 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Healthcare Realty Trust worth $12,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Man Group plc boosted its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 0.7% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,552,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,883,000 after buying an additional 10,700 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 195,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,818,000 after purchasing an additional 3,232 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 148,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,478,000 after purchasing an additional 10,023 shares in the last quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $294,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 68.8% in the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 287,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,550,000 after purchasing an additional 117,016 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Healthcare Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HR opened at $30.66 on Thursday. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 1 year low of $28.73 and a 1 year high of $33.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.38 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.32.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.45). Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 1.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.3025 dividend. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 636.88%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered Healthcare Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet lowered Healthcare Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Healthcare Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

See Also: G-20

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.