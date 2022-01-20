William Blair Investment Management LLC Sells 105,985 Shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

William Blair Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) by 23.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 345,904 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 105,985 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $19,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GBCI. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 31,921.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 843,131 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,440,000 after purchasing an additional 840,498 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,519,748 shares of the bank’s stock worth $692,971,000 after purchasing an additional 829,416 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,529,517 shares of the bank’s stock worth $249,486,000 after purchasing an additional 725,943 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 101.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 382,837 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,086,000 after purchasing an additional 193,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,340,155 shares of the bank’s stock worth $514,455,000 after purchasing an additional 168,874 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

GBCI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Glacier Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:GBCI opened at $55.86 on Thursday. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.34 and a fifty-two week high of $67.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 0.91.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 38.78% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The firm had revenue of $197.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 11th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 10th. Glacier Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 38.67%.

Glacier Bancorp Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Residential Real Estate Loans, Home Equity loans, and Other Consumer Loans. It offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture and consumer loans and mortgage origination services.

