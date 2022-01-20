William Blair Investment Management LLC Sells 145 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

William Blair Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,181 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $15,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 202.3% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 907 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,249,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1,573.1% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,311 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $45,881,000 after buying an additional 31,320 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 51,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $70,658,000 after buying an additional 6,059 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 398 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 82.2% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 32,163 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $44,300,000 after buying an additional 14,506 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,469.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $33.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.30, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,033.40 and a 1 year high of $1,714.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,566.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,515.03.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.28 by $0.44. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 369.24%. The business had revenue of $951.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 33.42 earnings per share for the current year.

MTD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,455.00 to $1,531.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,552.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th.

In related news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,546.57, for a total transaction of $12,372,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,548.00, for a total transaction of $1,702,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,826 shares of company stock valued at $38,251,715. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

