William Blair Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,342 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 886 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BABA. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 21.27% of the company’s stock.

BABA opened at $127.74 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $346.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.90. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $108.70 and a 52 week high of $274.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.68.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $9.74. The business had revenue of $200.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.97 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 15.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $210.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Argus cut Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $216.20 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.34.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

