William J. Febbo Sells 16,666 Shares of OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) Stock

OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) CEO William J. Febbo sold 16,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.27, for a total transaction of $787,801.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of OptimizeRx stock traded down $2.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $43.80. The company had a trading volume of 233,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,503. The company has a market capitalization of $778.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 313.00 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.82. OptimizeRx Co. has a 1-year low of $39.06 and a 1-year high of $99.18.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $16.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.82 million. OptimizeRx had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 2.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that OptimizeRx Co. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OPRX. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 4.6% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in OptimizeRx during the 2nd quarter worth $2,030,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in OptimizeRx by 218.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,360 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in OptimizeRx during the 2nd quarter worth $447,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in OptimizeRx during the 2nd quarter worth $240,000. 86.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of OptimizeRx in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of OptimizeRx from $67.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of OptimizeRx from $85.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OptimizeRx from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of OptimizeRx in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OptimizeRx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.60.

OptimizeRx Company Profile

OptimizeRx Corp. is digital health company, which engages in the provision of digital health messaging via electronic health records, which serves as a direct channel for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. It offers electronic health record (EHR) workflow solutions which include financial messaging, patient education, and brand messaging; and brand support.

