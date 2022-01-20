William J. Febbo Sells 16,666 Shares of OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) Stock

OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) CEO William J. Febbo sold 16,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.27, for a total transaction of $787,801.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of OptimizeRx stock traded down $2.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $43.80. The company had a trading volume of 233,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,503. The company has a market capitalization of $778.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 313.00 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.82. OptimizeRx Co. has a 1-year low of $39.06 and a 1-year high of $99.18.
OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $16.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.82 million. OptimizeRx had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 2.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that OptimizeRx Co. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of OptimizeRx in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of OptimizeRx from $67.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of OptimizeRx from $85.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OptimizeRx from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of OptimizeRx in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OptimizeRx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.60.
OptimizeRx Company Profile
OptimizeRx Corp. is digital health company, which engages in the provision of digital health messaging via electronic health records, which serves as a direct channel for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. It offers electronic health record (EHR) workflow solutions which include financial messaging, patient education, and brand messaging; and brand support.
