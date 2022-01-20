Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $36.17. Willis Lease Finance shares last traded at $35.25, with a volume of 15,327 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market cap of $214.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.20 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.85.

Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $70.79 million for the quarter. Willis Lease Finance had a negative net margin of 0.49% and a negative return on equity of 0.35%.

In related news, SVP Austin Chandler Willis sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.28, for a total value of $95,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, President Brian Richard Hole sold 1,309 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.88, for a total transaction of $49,584.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 52.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLFC. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Willis Lease Finance during the first quarter valued at $224,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 3.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,117 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,776,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660 shares during the last quarter. Latash Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Willis Lease Finance during the second quarter valued at $1,072,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 34.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,431 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 3,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 6.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 64,041 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after acquiring an additional 4,153 shares during the last quarter. 94.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC)

Willis Lease Finance Corp. engages in the provision of commercial aircraft and aircraft engines services. It operates through the Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales segments. The Leasing and Related Operations segment leases aircraft engines and aircraft and provides related services to a diversified group of commercial aircraft operators and maintenance, repair, and overhaul organizations.

