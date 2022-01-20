Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:WINT) Shares Bought by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:WINT) by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 110,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned 0.41% of Windtree Therapeutics worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Windtree Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Frontier Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Windtree Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $137,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Windtree Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $153,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Windtree Therapeutics by 1,156.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 145,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 134,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Windtree Therapeutics by 28.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 65,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 14,637 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.18% of the company’s stock.

Windtree Therapeutics stock opened at $1.46 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.13, a current ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54 and a beta of -0.13. Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.36 and a 52-week high of $6.12.

Windtree Therapeutics (NASDAQ:WINT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.02). Research analysts expect that Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Windtree Therapeutics Company Profile

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical and medical device company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics intended to address significant unmet medical needs in important acute care markets. It focuses on the treatment of acute cardiovascular and acute pulmonary diseases.

