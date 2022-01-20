Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The bank reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $429.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.42 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 25.11% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share.

WTFC stock opened at $99.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Wintrust Financial has a one year low of $60.07 and a one year high of $103.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.33.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.23%.

In other Wintrust Financial news, Vice Chairman Richard B. Murphy sold 2,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.08, for a total transaction of $200,181.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Alex E. Washington III bought 4,500 shares of Wintrust Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $89.61 per share, for a total transaction of $403,245.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Wintrust Financial stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 20.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,901 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on WTFC shares. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.11.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

