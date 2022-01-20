WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund (NYSEARCA:USFR) Stock Price Down 0%

WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund (NYSEARCA:USFR) shares were down 0% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $25.10 and last traded at $25.10. Approximately 479,840 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 698,042 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.11.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.10.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its position in WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund by 14.9% during the third quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 677,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,997,000 after acquiring an additional 88,046 shares during the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 111,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,794,000 after acquiring an additional 13,006 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 33,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,483,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,804,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,687,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,381,000 after purchasing an additional 246,295 shares in the last quarter.

