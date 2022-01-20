Wise (LON:WISE) Receives Equal Weight Rating from Barclays

Wise (LON:WISE)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by Barclays in a research note issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 895 ($12.21) price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 34.21% from the company’s current price.

WISE opened at GBX 666.89 ($9.10) on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 735.26. The firm has a market cap of £6.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.67. Wise has a 1 year low of GBX 588.60 ($8.03) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,176.50 ($16.05). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

In other Wise news, insider Taavet Hinrikus sold 10,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 815 ($11.12), for a total value of £81,500,000 ($111,202,073.95). Also, insider Matthew Briers sold 31,122 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 840 ($11.46), for a total transaction of £261,424.80 ($356,699.14). Insiders sold 10,372,589 shares of company stock valued at $8,451,364,882 in the last ninety days.

Wise plc provides cross-border money transfer services for personal and business customers in Europe, the United Kingdom, the Asia-Pacific, North America, and internationally. Its payments infrastructure include various products, including Wise Transfer to send money abroad; Wise Account to meet multi-currency banking needs for people; Wise Business, an account that provides business customers with international banking features; and Wise Platform that allows banks, including credit unions and financial institutions, and enterprise partners to integrate its payments network into their own mobile applications or online banking.

