WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $93.00.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on WNS from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Barrington Research increased their target price on WNS from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of WNS in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on WNS from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in WNS by 103.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 458 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Henry James International Management Inc. lifted its holdings in WNS by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 16,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 2,334 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd raised its stake in shares of WNS by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 58,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,154,000 after buying an additional 16,571 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of WNS by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 458,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,449,000 after buying an additional 33,725 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of WNS by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,043,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. 97.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WNS stock traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $86.01. 1,923 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 157,120. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 38.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $87.18 and a 200-day moving average of $84.34. WNS has a 12 month low of $67.18 and a 12 month high of $91.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $254.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.53 million. WNS had a return on equity of 18.79% and a net margin of 11.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that WNS will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WNS Company Profile

WNS (Holdings) Ltd. engages in the provision of business process management solutions. Its services include industry-specific offerings, customer interaction, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics. It operates through the WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM segments.

