Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

WTKWY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wolters Kluwer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, HSBC downgraded Wolters Kluwer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

Shares of OTCMKTS WTKWY traded up $0.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $103.61. The company had a trading volume of 20,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,530. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $112.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.92. Wolters Kluwer has a 12 month low of $77.49 and a 12 month high of $119.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Wolters Kluwer NV engages in the provision of information, software solutions, and services for professionals in the health, tax and accounting, finance, risk and compliance, and legal sectors. It operates through the following segments: Health; Tax and Accounting; Governance, Risk and Compliance; and Legal and Regulatory.

