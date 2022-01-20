Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 633,858 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 8,886 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.77% of Wolverine World Wide worth $18,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WWW. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wolverine World Wide in the third quarter valued at $69,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Wolverine World Wide in the second quarter valued at $79,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Wolverine World Wide in the second quarter valued at $108,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the 3rd quarter worth $145,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 6,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. 95.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Wolverine World Wide alerts:

WWW stock opened at $26.06 on Thursday. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.26 and a 52-week high of $44.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.51.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The textile maker reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $636.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.14 million. Wolverine World Wide had a positive return on equity of 25.38% and a negative net margin of 3.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is -35.71%.

In other news, CEO Blake W. Krueger sold 709 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total transaction of $26,949.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Amy M. Klimek sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.04, for a total transaction of $102,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,078 shares of company stock worth $1,072,304. Company insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on WWW shares. B. Riley lowered their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $45.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Wolverine World Wide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.88.

About Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and sale of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, children’s and uniform footwear and apparel. It operates through the following segments: Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group. The Wolverine Michigan Group consists of Merrell footwear and apparel, Cat footwear, Wolverine footwear and apparel, Chaco footwear, Hush Puppies footwear and apparel, Bates uniform footwear, Harley-Davidson footwear and Hytest safety footwear.

See Also: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW).

Receive News & Ratings for Wolverine World Wide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolverine World Wide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.