World Asset Management Inc Has $307,000 Holdings in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

World Asset Management Inc cut its position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 293 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TRU. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in TransUnion by 6,879.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,524,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $387,047,000 after buying an additional 3,474,210 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in TransUnion by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,589,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,590,398,000 after buying an additional 2,499,719 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in TransUnion in the 2nd quarter valued at $238,453,000. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in TransUnion by 209.1% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,018,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $279,502,000 after buying an additional 2,041,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Melvin Capital Management LP acquired a new position in TransUnion in the 2nd quarter valued at $129,027,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Siddharth N. Mehta sold 42,658 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total transaction of $4,973,069.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 659 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.48, for a total transaction of $75,442.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of TransUnion from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of TransUnion from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.45.

NYSE:TRU opened at $104.12 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $114.06 and a 200-day moving average of $115.75. The company has a market capitalization of $19.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.67 and a beta of 1.31. TransUnion has a 52 week low of $83.11 and a 52 week high of $125.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $791.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $776.74 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 23.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.57%.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

