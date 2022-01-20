World Asset Management Inc Lowers Stock Holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

World Asset Management Inc lowered its holdings in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 7.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 258 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HAS. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Hasbro by 100.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,541,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,718,000 after purchasing an additional 771,865 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP purchased a new position in shares of Hasbro in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,971,000. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 35.4% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,400,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,139,000 after acquiring an additional 628,083 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 376.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 671,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,509,000 after acquiring an additional 530,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Hasbro in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,200,000. Institutional investors own 79.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HAS. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Hasbro from $116.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Hasbro in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Hasbro from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.71.

In other news, CFO Deborah Thomas sold 20,798 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.11, for a total value of $1,998,895.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Tarrant L. Sibley sold 2,000 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $210,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 43,982 shares of company stock valued at $4,335,304 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

HAS stock opened at $99.13 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $99.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.41 and a beta of 1.05. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.05 and a 52-week high of $105.73.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 24.66% and a net margin of 7.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.44%.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

