World Asset Management Inc Lowers Stock Holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

World Asset Management Inc lowered its holdings in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 7.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 258 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HAS. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Hasbro by 100.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,541,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,718,000 after purchasing an additional 771,865 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP purchased a new position in Hasbro during the second quarter worth approximately $61,971,000. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 35.4% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,400,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,139,000 after acquiring an additional 628,083 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 376.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 671,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,509,000 after acquiring an additional 530,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Hasbro in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,200,000. Institutional investors own 79.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Hasbro alerts:

In other Hasbro news, CFO Deborah Thomas sold 20,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.11, for a total transaction of $1,998,895.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Tarrant L. Sibley sold 2,000 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $210,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 43,982 shares of company stock valued at $4,335,304. 8.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:HAS opened at $99.13 on Thursday. Hasbro, Inc. has a one year low of $86.05 and a one year high of $105.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a PE ratio of 30.41 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $99.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.07.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 24.66% and a net margin of 7.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.44%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HAS. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Hasbro from $116.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Hasbro from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.71.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

Featured Story: What is the float in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.