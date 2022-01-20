World Asset Management Inc Lowers Stock Holdings in Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN)

World Asset Management Inc reduced its stake in Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,170 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Nielsen were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NLSN. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Nielsen by 7.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,137,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $299,423,000 after buying an additional 873,407 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nielsen by 1.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,828,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $168,200,000 after buying an additional 71,976 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Nielsen by 25.6% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 61,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 12,548 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nielsen by 28.2% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 32,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 7,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nielsen by 24.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,666,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,105,000 after buying an additional 332,160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Nielsen from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet raised Nielsen from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.38.

Shares of NLSN stock opened at $19.62 on Thursday. Nielsen Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $18.76 and a 1 year high of $28.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. Nielsen had a return on equity of 21.71% and a net margin of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $882.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $869.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nielsen Holdings plc will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

Nielsen Company Profile

Nielsen Holdings Plc engages in the provision of global marketing data collection and analytics services. It operates through the Connect, Media, and Corporate business segments. The Connect segment consists principally of market research information and analytical services. The Media segment handles television, radio, online and mobile audience and advertising measurement, and corresponding analytics.

