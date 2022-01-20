World Asset Management Inc Sells 121 Shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

World Asset Management Inc reduced its position in shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,641 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in F5 Networks during the 3rd quarter worth about $538,000. Distillate Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in F5 Networks by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,745 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,931,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in F5 Networks by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 115,424 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $21,545,000 after purchasing an additional 2,751 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in F5 Networks during the 3rd quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in F5 Networks by 141.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,978 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 5,851 shares during the last quarter. 92.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other F5 Networks news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.74, for a total value of $294,666.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 4,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.26, for a total value of $1,053,977.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,698 shares of company stock worth $9,062,576 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FFIV. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on F5 Networks from $265.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on F5 Networks from $220.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on F5 Networks from $238.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp began coverage on F5 Networks in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $307.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered F5 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.22.

Shares of FFIV opened at $222.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $233.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $213.59. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.34 and a 52-week high of $249.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.64 billion, a PE ratio of 41.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.06.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The network technology company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.26. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 12.72%. The business had revenue of $682.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $671.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. F5 Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 8.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

