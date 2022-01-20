World Asset Management Inc Sells 269 Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

World Asset Management Inc trimmed its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 269 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ELS. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $167,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup cut Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.22.

NYSE:ELS opened at $78.22 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.84 and its 200 day moving average is $83.04. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.27 and a fifty-two week high of $88.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.38 billion, a PE ratio of 55.08, a PEG ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $332.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.09 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 21.47%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.3625 dividend. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.11%.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations; and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

