World Asset Management Inc Sells 593 Shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI)

World Asset Management Inc lowered its stake in shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 593 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in United Natural Foods were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in United Natural Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in United Natural Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in United Natural Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in United Natural Foods by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC grew its position in United Natural Foods by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. 80.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UNFI opened at $41.08 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 0.93. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.37 and a 1-year high of $57.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.16.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 0.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Analysts predict that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

In other United Natural Foods news, CAO Richard Eric Esper sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.25, for a total value of $320,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael S. Funk sold 20,404 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total value of $1,043,460.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on UNFI shares. UBS Group started coverage on United Natural Foods in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on United Natural Foods from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of United Natural Foods in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. MKM Partners increased their price target on United Natural Foods from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on United Natural Foods from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.75.

United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.

