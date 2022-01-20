World Asset Management Inc Trims Position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

World Asset Management Inc trimmed its holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 10.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 683 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TYL. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Tyler Technologies by 62.2% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 60 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Tyler Technologies during the third quarter worth about $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Tyler Technologies by 34.5% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Tyler Technologies during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Tyler Technologies by 89.4% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 89 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Tyler Technologies news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.57, for a total transaction of $1,790,495.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.24, for a total transaction of $5,392,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 65,421 shares of company stock worth $34,852,502. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on TYL. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $492.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $549.95.

Shares of TYL opened at $466.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $19.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.18 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $515.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $497.52. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $372.80 and a 1 year high of $557.55.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $459.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.30 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 60.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

