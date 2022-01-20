Wrap Technologies (OTCMKTS:WRTC) Trading Down 1.2%

Wrap Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WRTC) shares traded down 1.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.98 and last traded at $4.08. 113,799 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 805,226 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.13.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.91.

Wrap Technologies Company Profile (OTCMKTS:WRTC)

Wrap Technologies, Inc operates as a development stage security technology company. It focuses on delivering solutions to customers, primarily law enforcement and security personnel. The firm products includes BolaWrap 100, which is a hand-held remote restraint device that discharges an eight-foot bola style Kevlar tether to entangle an individual at a range of 10-25 feet.

