Wrapmanager Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF (NYSEARCA:EMXF)

Posted by on Jan 20th, 2022

Wrapmanager Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF (NYSEARCA:EMXF) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Separately, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:EMXF opened at $43.45 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.45 and a 200-day moving average of $44.07. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF has a twelve month low of $41.50 and a twelve month high of $47.13.

