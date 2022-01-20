Xebec Adsorption Inc. (TSE:XBC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Xebec Adsorption Inc. (TSE:XBC) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$4.61.

Separately, TD Securities upped their price objective on Xebec Adsorption to C$3.75 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

Get Xebec Adsorption alerts:

Xebec Adsorption stock traded up C$0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$2.08. 166,983 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 527,230. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$2.56 and its 200-day moving average is C$3.13. Xebec Adsorption has a 12 month low of C$1.96 and a 12 month high of C$11.45. The stock has a market cap of C$320.28 million and a P/E ratio of -5.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.78.

Xebec Adsorption (TSE:XBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03) by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$26.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$33.34 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Xebec Adsorption will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xebec Adsorption Company Profile

Xebec Adsorption Inc Designs, manufactures, and sells purification, separation, dehydration, and filtration equipment for gases and compressed air in Canada, the United States, China, Korea, Italy, France, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Systems, Infrastructure, and Support. The company offers on-site air dehydration under the ADX Solutions brand; biogas to renewable natural gas systems under the BGX Solutions brand; hydrogen purification systems under the H2X Solutions brand; natural gas dehydration units for refueling stations under the NGX Solutions brand; and products for the filtration and separation of air and gases under FSX Solutions brand.

Featured Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Xebec Adsorption Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xebec Adsorption and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.