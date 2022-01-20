Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 672 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts were worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 30.6% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter worth approximately $191,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth $195,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $17.84 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -21.24 and a beta of 1.58. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.15 and a 52-week high of $21.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 6.42 and a quick ratio of 6.42.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20). The company had revenue of $172.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.98 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 6.41% and a negative net margin of 19.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on XHR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Xenia Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.67.

In other news, insider Barry A. N. Bloom sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.22, for a total transaction of $961,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joseph T. Johnson sold 3,070 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $61,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Profile

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment of luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

