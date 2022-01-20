Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:XJNGF) Short Interest Up 31.4% in December

Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:XJNGF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 348,400 shares, an increase of 31.4% from the December 15th total of 265,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 87.1 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of XJNGF opened at $1.79 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.97. Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology has a fifty-two week low of $1.46 and a fifty-two week high of $2.52.

Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture, design, and sale of wind turbine. It operates through the following segments: Wind Turbine Generator Manufacturing and Sales; Wind Power Services; Wind Farm Development; and Others. The Wind Turbine Generator Manufacturing and Sales segment engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of wind turbine generators, and wind power components.

