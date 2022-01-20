Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) Shares Gap Up to $51.48

Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $51.48, but opened at $54.08. Xometry shares last traded at $54.49, with a volume of 2,607 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Xometry from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Xometry from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.67.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.32.

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $56.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.98 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Xometry, Inc. will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CRO Bill Cronin sold 4,230 shares of Xometry stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.17, for a total transaction of $246,059.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Katharine Weymouth acquired 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.10 per share, with a total value of $58,920.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 122,437 shares of company stock valued at $5,919,049.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of XMTR. Next Century Growth Investors LLC acquired a new position in Xometry in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Xometry by 451.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Xometry in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Xometry in the third quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Xometry in the third quarter valued at about $138,000. 45.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xometry Company Profile (NASDAQ:XMTR)

Xometry, Inc operates an artificial intelligence (AI) enabled marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies. The company's platform offers CNC manufacturing, sheet metal manufacturing, 3D printing, sheet metal fabrication, die casting, injection molding and urethane casting, and other products.

