Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lessened its position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 8.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 187,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 16,681 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $23,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 20,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,541,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in shares of Xylem by 5.8% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. 83.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on XYL shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Xylem from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James downgraded Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Xylem in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on Xylem in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities downgraded Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.30.

In related news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 54,643 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.91, for a total transaction of $7,262,601.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.32, for a total value of $242,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 58,643 shares of company stock valued at $7,766,221. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

XYL opened at $108.51 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $120.25 and a 200-day moving average of $125.35. Xylem Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.63 and a 52-week high of $138.78. The company has a market cap of $19.57 billion, a PE ratio of 42.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.33.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 8.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Xylem’s payout ratio is presently 43.92%.

Xylem Profile

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

