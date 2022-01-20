Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.59

Yangarra Resources Ltd. (TSE:YGR) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$1.59 and traded as high as C$1.96. Yangarra Resources shares last traded at C$1.92, with a volume of 342,636 shares.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$3.25 price objective on shares of Yangarra Resources and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd.

The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$1.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.57. The stock has a market cap of C$159.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.72.

Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$35.88 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Yangarra Resources Ltd. will post 0.1778823 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director James Grant Evaskevich purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$1.67 per share, with a total value of C$50,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,998,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,008,156.32. In the last three months, insiders bought 41,111 shares of company stock valued at $69,544.

About Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR)

Yangarra Resources Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada. As of March 4, 2021, it had proved plus probable reserves of 157.6 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

