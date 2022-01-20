Ycash (YEC) Hits Market Cap of $3.46 Million

Ycash (CURRENCY:YEC) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. In the last week, Ycash has traded up 5.2% against the US dollar. One Ycash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000676 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ycash has a total market cap of $3.46 million and approximately $27,053.00 worth of Ycash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.64 or 0.00299985 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.94 or 0.00084475 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $51.04 or 0.00119949 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000121 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002090 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001418 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 30.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003056 BTC.

Ycash Profile

Ycash (CRYPTO:YEC) is a coin. It was first traded on April 11th, 2019. Ycash’s total supply is 12,027,288 coins. The official message board for Ycash is medium.com/@YcashFoundation . The official website for Ycash is www.ycash.xyz . Ycash’s official Twitter account is @YcashFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ycash is https://reddit.com/r/ycashtalk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ycash is a digital currency, like Bitcoin or Zcash. In fact, the software for Ycash is based on the software for Zcash, which in turn is based the software for Bitcoin. Like Bitcoin and Zcash, the total supply of Ycash is forever capped 21 million coins. So, unlike government-issued paper cash, you never have to worry about inflation devaluing your Ycash. Ycash also shares something else in common with Zcash: shared blockchain history. The first 570,000 blocks of the Ycash blockchain are the same as the first 570,000 blocks of the Zcash blockchain. That means that everyone in control of Zcash private keys as of block height 570,000 (around July 18, 2019) will be able to use those private keys to access the same amount of Ycash. So, those that currently have a vested interest in the future of Zcash (by holding Zcash) automatically have a vested interest in the future of Ycash. “

Ycash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ycash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ycash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ycash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

