Yearn Secure Reaches Market Cap of $263,248.20 (YSEC)

Yearn Secure (CURRENCY:YSEC) traded down 8.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 20th. Yearn Secure has a market cap of $263,248.20 and approximately $49.00 worth of Yearn Secure was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Yearn Secure coin can currently be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00000677 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Yearn Secure has traded down 12.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002567 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00004916 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001050 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002570 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.46 or 0.00049993 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00006695 BTC.

Yearn Secure Coin Profile

Yearn Secure (YSEC) is a coin. Yearn Secure’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,682 coins. Yearn Secure’s official website is ysec.finance . Yearn Secure’s official Twitter account is @YearnSecure and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The YSEC platform will operate via smart contracts that don't have authority over the funds, only the instigator of the pre-sale will be able to interact with their locked funds as determined in the presale. “

Buying and Selling Yearn Secure

