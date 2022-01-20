Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $16.73 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) will report sales of $16.73 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Best Buy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $17.48 billion and the lowest is $16.21 billion. Best Buy posted sales of $16.94 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Best Buy will report full year sales of $52.12 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $51.61 billion to $52.88 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $50.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $49.33 billion to $52.11 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Best Buy.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.13. Best Buy had a return on equity of 63.58% and a net margin of 5.05%. The business had revenue of $11.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis.

BBY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Best Buy from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $157.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.00.

NYSE:BBY traded down $4.45 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $94.90. 3,681,205 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,346,037. Best Buy has a twelve month low of $94.54 and a twelve month high of $141.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $108.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.13%.

In other news, insider Damien Harmon sold 365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.72, for a total value of $37,127.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BBY. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 65.4% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the third quarter worth $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 279.7% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 300 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 34.6% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 362 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 345.8% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 428 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. 78.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

