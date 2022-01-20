Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $240,000.00

Analysts expect Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) to report $240,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Vaxart’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $200,000.00 to $320,000.00. Vaxart posted sales of $360,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Vaxart will report full year sales of $990,000.00 for the current year, with estimates ranging from $820,000.00 to $1.13 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $34.57 million, with estimates ranging from $650,000.00 to $68.48 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Vaxart.

Get Vaxart alerts:

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14). Vaxart had a negative return on equity of 36.10% and a negative net margin of 5,414.56%. The business had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.12 million. Vaxart’s quarterly revenue was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on VXRT shares. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Vaxart in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Vaxart in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vaxart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.65.

VXRT stock traded down $0.19 on Thursday, hitting $5.05. 2,491,133 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,724,494. Vaxart has a 12-month low of $4.86 and a 12-month high of $24.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.39. The stock has a market cap of $633.75 million, a P/E ratio of -9.80 and a beta of 0.12.

In other Vaxart news, SVP Margaret Echerd sold 3,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $28,816.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vaxart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Vaxart by 1,171.4% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Vaxart by 447.3% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 7,511 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Vaxart by 111.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 4,937 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Vaxart in the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. 29.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vaxart Company Profile

Vaxart, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oral recombinant vaccines. Its products include Influenza, Norovirus and Respiratory Syncytial Virus. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

Recommended Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vaxart (VXRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vaxart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaxart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.