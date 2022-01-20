Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $480.37 Million

Brokerages expect that Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) will announce sales of $480.37 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Veeva Systems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $478.87 million and the highest is $487.80 million. Veeva Systems reported sales of $396.76 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 21.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Veeva Systems will report full-year sales of $1.85 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.84 billion to $1.85 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.16 billion to $2.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Veeva Systems.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.59% and a return on equity of 16.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share.

Several research firms have issued reports on VEEV. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $356.00 to $349.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Veeva Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Stephens downgraded shares of Veeva Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $275.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $328.32.

Shares of NYSE VEEV opened at $220.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $33.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.45, a PEG ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.75. Veeva Systems has a 52 week low of $216.61 and a 52 week high of $343.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $265.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $297.42.

In other news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 1,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.88, for a total value of $527,922.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 11,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.05, for a total value of $3,034,706.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,138 shares of company stock worth $8,979,579. 13.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 312.9% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 2,514.3% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 183 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. 78.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

