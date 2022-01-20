Zacks: Analysts Anticipate ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) Will Post Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) will announce earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for ViewRay’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.14) and the lowest is ($0.19). ViewRay posted earnings of ($0.18) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ViewRay will report full-year earnings of ($0.67) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.71) to ($0.65). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.64) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.47). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow ViewRay.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $19.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.05 million. ViewRay had a negative net margin of 159.97% and a negative return on equity of 79.12%. ViewRay’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on VRAY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ViewRay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. B. Riley raised shares of ViewRay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of ViewRay from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.25.

Shares of ViewRay stock opened at $4.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $749.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.59 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.36. ViewRay has a fifty-two week low of $3.79 and a fifty-two week high of $8.25.

In other news, major shareholder Influence Ltd Strong sold 4,000,000 shares of ViewRay stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total transaction of $28,080,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Scott William Drake purchased 89,285 shares of ViewRay stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.60 per share, for a total transaction of $499,996.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its position in ViewRay by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 214,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in ViewRay in the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in ViewRay by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 397,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after acquiring an additional 31,585 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in ViewRay by 363.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 19,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in ViewRay in the 3rd quarter valued at $88,000. 89.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ViewRay Company Profile

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) system. It develops MRIdian to address the limitations of existing external-beam radiation therapy technologies, and employs MRI-based technology to provide real-time imaging that defines the tumor from the surrounding soft tissue, and other critical organs, both before and during radiation treatment delivery.

