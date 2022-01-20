Zacks: Analysts Expect Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.64 Million

Equities analysts predict that Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) will report $2.64 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Marinus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.20 million to $4.00 million. Marinus Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $1.55 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 70.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $16.46 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $16.00 million to $17.83 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $24.15 million, with estimates ranging from $11.79 million to $47.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Marinus Pharmaceuticals.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $10.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 million. Marinus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 86.10% and a negative net margin of 572.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.51) EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MRNS shares. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marinus Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.17.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lion Point Capital LP grew its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the second quarter. Lion Point Capital LP now owns 3,631,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,152,000 after purchasing an additional 13,360 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,015,028 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,090,000 after acquiring an additional 288,390 shares during the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,197,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,007,000 after acquiring an additional 370,981 shares during the period. 683 Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,929,929 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,623,000 after acquiring an additional 36,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,725,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,961,000 after purchasing an additional 22,761 shares during the period. 86.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $10.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 4.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $397.07 million, a PE ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.49. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $9.10 and a 12 month high of $20.04.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification and development of neuropsychiatric therapeutics. Its clinical stage drug product candidate, ganaxolone, is a positive allosteric modulator being developed in three different dose forms: intravenous, capsule, and liquid.

