Zacks: Analysts Expect Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.28 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) to report earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Stitch Fix’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.44) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.03). Stitch Fix posted earnings per share of ($0.20) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, March 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Stitch Fix will report full year earnings of ($0.92) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.38) to ($0.16). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.75) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.32) to ($0.09). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Stitch Fix.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $581.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.49 million. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 0.92% and a negative return on equity of 4.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share.

SFIX has been the subject of several analyst reports. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $31.00 to $19.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $35.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $70.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $37.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, decreased their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stitch Fix presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.44.

Shares of NASDAQ SFIX opened at $15.94 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.90 and a beta of 1.78. Stitch Fix has a 1 year low of $15.77 and a 1 year high of $113.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.54.

In other news, COO Mike C. Smith sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.36, for a total transaction of $667,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Working Capital Advisors (Uk) acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.28 per share, for a total transaction of $2,442,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 2,044,286 shares of company stock worth $43,910,019 and sold 86,726 shares worth $2,747,373. 27.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Stitch Fix by 25.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,944,000 after purchasing an additional 21,153 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Stitch Fix by 16.9% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 15,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Stitch Fix by 53.3% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 12,106 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Stitch Fix by 5.6% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 24,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in Stitch Fix during the second quarter valued at $1,159,000. 65.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

