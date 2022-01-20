Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Analysts expect CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) to post $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for CareTrust REIT’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.38 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.39. CareTrust REIT reported earnings of $0.36 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CareTrust REIT will report full-year earnings of $1.50 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.49 to $1.50. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.58 to $1.61. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow CareTrust REIT.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. CareTrust REIT had a net margin of 40.04% and a return on equity of 8.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CareTrust REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of CareTrust REIT from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of CareTrust REIT in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of CareTrust REIT in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.60.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTRE. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 67.8% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CareTrust REIT in the 3rd quarter worth $78,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in CareTrust REIT in the 3rd quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new position in CareTrust REIT in the 3rd quarter worth $124,000. Institutional investors own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

CTRE stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $22.10. The company had a trading volume of 7,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,674. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. CareTrust REIT has a 1 year low of $19.45 and a 1 year high of $24.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.73 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.95.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 137.66%.

About CareTrust REIT

CareTrust REIT, Inc operates as real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, and leasing of healthcare-related properties. It offers independent living, memory care, and assisted, and skilled nursing facilities. The company was founded on October 29, 2013 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

