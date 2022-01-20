Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) Will Post Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) will announce $0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for IBEX’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.34. IBEX posted earnings of $0.33 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 15.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IBEX will report full year earnings of $1.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.13. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for IBEX.

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.22). IBEX had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The business had revenue of $108.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IBEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of IBEX from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of IBEX from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of IBEX from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of IBEX by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 53,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 10,519 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of IBEX by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of IBEX by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 4,103 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of IBEX by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 152,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IBEX during the 2nd quarter worth $760,000. 24.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IBEX opened at $14.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.69 million, a P/E ratio of 30.02 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.27. IBEX has a 1 year low of $10.77 and a 1 year high of $25.50.

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides ibex Connect, a customer engagement solution comprises customer service, technical support, and other value-added outsourced back office services through voice, email, chat, SMS, social media and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that offers search, social, and display advertising capabilities; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a comprehensive suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor and manage its clients' customer experience.

