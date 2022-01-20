Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) to Announce $0.26 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) will report $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Primis Financial’s earnings. Primis Financial also posted earnings of $0.26 per share in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Primis Financial will report full-year earnings of $1.22 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.14. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Primis Financial.

Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25. Primis Financial had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 24.01%. The business had revenue of $25.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Primis Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th.

In other news, insider Clinton Tyler Stafford bought 8,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.82 per share, for a total transaction of $127,841.42. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders purchased 11,461 shares of company stock worth $180,332 over the last quarter. 2.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Primis Financial by 25.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,555,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,490,000 after acquiring an additional 317,085 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Primis Financial by 0.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,521,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,223,000 after acquiring an additional 5,483 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Primis Financial by 2.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,015,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,497,000 after acquiring an additional 24,368 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP increased its stake in Primis Financial by 44.2% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP now owns 1,003,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,309,000 after acquiring an additional 307,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Primis Financial by 10.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 719,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,401,000 after acquiring an additional 69,073 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Primis Financial stock opened at $15.48 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.37. Primis Financial has a 52 week low of $11.60 and a 52 week high of $16.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $380.42 million, a P/E ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Primis Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.08%.

Primis Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Sonabank. The firm focuses on making loans secured primarily by commercial real estate and other types of secured and unsecured commercial loans to small and medium-sized businesses in a number of industries, as well as loans to individuals for a variety of purposes.

