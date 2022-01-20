Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Will Post Earnings of $2.02 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) will report earnings of $2.02 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for TotalEnergies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.33 and the lowest is $1.76. TotalEnergies reported earnings per share of $0.46 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 339.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TotalEnergies will report full-year earnings of $6.42 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.01 to $6.59. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $7.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.37 to $8.33. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow TotalEnergies.

Get TotalEnergies alerts:

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $54.73 billion during the quarter. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 6.04%.

TTE has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on TotalEnergies from €58.00 ($65.91) to €60.00 ($68.18) in a report on Friday, January 14th. AlphaValue upgraded TotalEnergies to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. UBS Group upgraded TotalEnergies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TotalEnergies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on TotalEnergies from €51.00 ($57.95) to €52.00 ($59.09) in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.50.

TotalEnergies stock opened at $58.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.76. The company has a market capitalization of $154.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.92. TotalEnergies has a fifty-two week low of $40.33 and a fifty-two week high of $58.83.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.551 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.32%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter worth about $23,365,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,973,000. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,688,000. Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,786,000. Finally, Martin Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,940,000. 5.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TotalEnergies Company Profile

TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TotalEnergies (TTE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.