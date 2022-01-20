Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $417.31 Million

Brokerages expect United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) to post sales of $417.31 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for United Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $407.78 million and the highest is $425.24 million. United Therapeutics reported sales of $384.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Therapeutics will report full year sales of $1.69 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.68 billion to $1.70 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $1.97 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for United Therapeutics.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $444.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.45 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 27.94% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.84 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ UTHR opened at $205.07 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $201.23 and its 200-day moving average is $197.71. The stock has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78, a P/E/G ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.57. United Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $153.92 and a twelve month high of $218.38. The company has a quick ratio of 7.15, a current ratio of 7.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

In other news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,083 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $616,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.19, for a total transaction of $1,207,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 57,126 shares of company stock worth $11,400,646. Insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 75.0% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 154 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 100.0% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $44,000. 96.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.

