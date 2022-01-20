Zacks: Brokerages Expect Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Will Announce Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Brokerages expect Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) to report earnings of $0.20 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Core Laboratories’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.20. Core Laboratories reported earnings per share of $0.18 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Core Laboratories will report full year earnings of $0.66 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.93 to $1.16. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Core Laboratories.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $117.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.63 million. Core Laboratories had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 23.49%. Core Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CLB shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Core Laboratories from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered shares of Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Core Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $30.30.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 318.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 620,718 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,177,000 after buying an additional 472,415 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 4.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,947,045 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $192,688,000 after buying an additional 212,688 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 140.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 319,132 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,856,000 after buying an additional 186,476 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 51.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 526,324 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,500,000 after buying an additional 177,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories in the third quarter worth about $4,808,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.00% of the company’s stock.

CLB traded down $0.72 during trading on Thursday, hitting $25.84. 249,056 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 336,497. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 3.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.62 and its 200 day moving average is $27.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Core Laboratories has a one year low of $21.08 and a one year high of $49.87.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.97%.

About Core Laboratories

Core Laboratories NV engages in the provision of proprietary and patented reservoir description, production enhancement, and reservoir management services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment encompasses the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples and provides analytical and field services to characterize properties of crude oil and petroleum products.

