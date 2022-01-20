Zacks: Brokerages Expect Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) to Announce $0.73 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) to announce earnings per share of $0.73 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Insperity’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.75 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.71. Insperity posted earnings of $0.49 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 49%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Insperity will report full-year earnings of $4.36 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.34 to $4.38. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $5.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Insperity.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Insperity had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 156.48%. Insperity’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share.

Separately, Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Insperity from $116.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Insperity has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.28.

In other news, SVP Daniel D. Herink sold 3,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.01, for a total transaction of $386,868.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 29,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.20, for a total transaction of $3,554,794.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 85,087 shares of company stock worth $10,404,169. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NSP. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Insperity by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,961,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $549,445,000 after buying an additional 542,150 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Insperity in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,683,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Insperity by 4.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,725,679 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $427,058,000 after acquiring an additional 206,094 shares during the period. Aryeh Capital Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Insperity by 109.7% in the second quarter. Aryeh Capital Management Ltd. now owns 298,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,198,000 after acquiring an additional 155,953 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Insperity by 77.6% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 267,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,627,000 after acquiring an additional 116,932 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NSP stock opened at $105.99 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.75, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $114.75. Insperity has a 1-year low of $75.24 and a 1-year high of $129.32.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $2.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.4%. Insperity’s payout ratio is currently 59.02%.

Insperity

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions. The firm offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers compensation, government compliance, performance management and training and development services. It also provides cloud-based software solutions including human capital management, payroll services, time and attendance, organizational planning, recruiting services, employment screening, expense management services, retirement services and insurance services.

