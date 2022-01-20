Zacks: Brokerages Expect South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Brokerages expect that South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.57 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for South Jersey Industries’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.62 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.49. South Jersey Industries reported earnings of $0.62 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 8.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that South Jersey Industries will report full-year earnings of $1.62 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.62 to $1.74. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow South Jersey Industries.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $365.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.98 million. South Jersey Industries had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 4.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SJI shares. Guggenheim lowered shares of South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of South Jersey Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of South Jersey Industries in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Shares of NYSE:SJI traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $25.15. The company had a trading volume of 38,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 870,431. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.75, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.35. South Jersey Industries has a one year low of $20.75 and a one year high of $29.24.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is an increase from South Jersey Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. South Jersey Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 145.88%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in South Jersey Industries by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 23,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC increased its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 12.3% in the third quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 4,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 18,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL increased its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 4.6% in the second quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 13,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 8.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.86% of the company’s stock.

About South Jersey Industries

South Jersey Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: SJG Utility Operations; ETG Utility Operations; ELK Utility Operations, Wholesale Energy Operations; Retail Electric Operations; Appliance Service Operations; Midstream; and Corporate & Services.

