Zacks Investment Research Lowers Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Deutsche Post AG provides logistics services primarily in Germany, Europe, America, Asia Pacific and Other regions. The company’s operating segment consists of Post-eCommerce-Parcel; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight and Supply Chain. The PeP division provides mail products, advertising mail, press products, import/export, philately and postbus services as well as eCommerce-parcel services. Express division offers courier and express services. Global Forwarding Freight division provides transports goods by rail, road, air and sea; full, part and less than truckload freight services and intermodal transport services. Supply Chain division provides supply chain logistics solutions which include warehousing, distribution, managed transport, value-added services and supply chain management and consulting services; business process outsourcing and marketing communications solutions. Deutsche Post AG is headquartered in Bonn, Germany. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Deutsche Post in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Deutsche Post from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $74.50.

Shares of DPSGY stock opened at $61.25 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.24. Deutsche Post has a 1-year low of $48.50 and a 1-year high of $72.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The transportation company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $23.62 billion for the quarter. Deutsche Post had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 6.29%. Equities research analysts expect that Deutsche Post will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deutsche Post AG engages in the provision of mail and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP), Express, Global Forwarding, Freight, Supply Chain, and Corporate Center or Other. The PeP segment handles both domestic and international mail and is a specialist in dialogue marketing, nationwide press distribution services, and all the electronic services associated with mail delivery.

