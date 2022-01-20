Zacks Investment Research Lowers thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) to Sell

thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ThyssenKrupp AG engages in the production of steel. It operates through the following business areas Components Technology, Elevator Technology, Industrial Solutions, Materials Services, Steel Europe and Steel Americas. Components Technology business area offers components for the automotive, construction and engineering sectors. Elevator Technology business area constructs and modernizes elevators, escalators, moving walks, stair and platform lifts, and passenger boarding bridges. Industrial Solutions business area is an international supplier in special and large-scale plant construction as well as naval shipbuilding. Materials Services business area distributes materials and provides complex technical services for the production and manufacturing sectors. Steel Europe business area involves in the flat carbon steel activities. Steel America business area produces, processes, and markets steel products in North and South America. ThyssenKrupp AG is headquartered in Essen, Germany. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on TKAMY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on thyssenkrupp from €11.20 ($12.73) to €11.00 ($12.50) in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

TKAMY remained flat at $$11.42 on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,514. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.15 and its 200 day moving average is $10.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of -49.65 and a beta of 2.02. thyssenkrupp has a 12-month low of $8.96 and a 12-month high of $14.38.

thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 billion. thyssenkrupp had a negative return on equity of 0.53% and a negative net margin of 0.34%. Equities analysts expect that thyssenkrupp will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

thyssenkrupp Company Profile

ThyssenKrupp AG is an international group of companies comprising largely independent industrial and technology businesses. It operates through the following segments: Components Technology, Elevator Technology, Industrial Solutions, Marine Systems, Materials Services, Steel Europe, and Corporate. The Components Technology segment offers components for the automotive, construction, and engineering sectors, as well as for the wind turbines.

