Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Assure (NASDAQ:IONM) to “Hold”

Assure (NASDAQ:IONM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Assure Holdings Corp. works with neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to provide a turnkey suite of services which support intraoperative neuromonitoring activities during invasive surgeries. Assure Holdings Corp. is based in DENVER. “

Get Assure alerts:

Shares of Assure stock opened at $5.15 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.46, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 9.98, a current ratio of 9.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Assure has a 12-month low of $4.58 and a 12-month high of $11.35.

Assure (NASDAQ:IONM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $8.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 million. Assure had a negative return on equity of 13.77% and a negative net margin of 11.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Assure will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Assure stock. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Assure Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IONM) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 62,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC owned approximately 0.53% of Assure at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

About Assure

Assure Holdings Corp. is a Colorado-based company. It works with neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to provide a turnkey suite of services that support intraoperative neuromonitoring activities during invasive surgeries. It focuses primarily on supporting spinal and vascular surgeries, plans are in place to support other classes of medicine that rely on the standard of care that intraoperative neuromonitoring provides.

Featured Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Assure (IONM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Assure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.