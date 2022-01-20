Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Assure (NASDAQ:IONM) to “Hold”

Assure (NASDAQ:IONM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Assure Holdings Corp. works with neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to provide a turnkey suite of services which support intraoperative neuromonitoring activities during invasive surgeries. Assure Holdings Corp. is based in DENVER. “
Shares of Assure stock opened at $5.15 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.46, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 9.98, a current ratio of 9.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Assure has a 12-month low of $4.58 and a 12-month high of $11.35.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Assure stock. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Assure Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IONM) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 62,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC owned approximately 0.53% of Assure at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.49% of the company’s stock.
About Assure
Assure Holdings Corp. is a Colorado-based company. It works with neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to provide a turnkey suite of services that support intraoperative neuromonitoring activities during invasive surgeries. It focuses primarily on supporting spinal and vascular surgeries, plans are in place to support other classes of medicine that rely on the standard of care that intraoperative neuromonitoring provides.
Featured Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Assure (IONM)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Assure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.