Zacks Investment Research Upgrades First Wave BioPharma (NASDAQ:FWBI) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Wave BioPharma (NASDAQ:FWBI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $1.50 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “First Wave BioPharma Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development of targeted, non-systemic therapies for gastrointestinal diseases. First Wave BioPharma Inc., formerly known as AzurRx BioPharma Inc., is based in BOCA RATON, Fla. “

Separately, Maxim Group downgraded shares of First Wave BioPharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.

First Wave BioPharma stock opened at $1.32 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.64. First Wave BioPharma has a twelve month low of $1.27 and a twelve month high of $26.30. The company has a market cap of $16.45 million, a P/E ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.65.

First Wave BioPharma (NASDAQ:FWBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 14th. The company reported ($3.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($2.48). As a group, analysts forecast that First Wave BioPharma will post -6.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in First Wave BioPharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $243,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Wave BioPharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI bought a new position in shares of First Wave BioPharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in First Wave BioPharma during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 4.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Wave BioPharma Company Profile

First Wave Biopharma, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of non-systemic therapies for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases. The firm involves in therapeutic development pipeline populated with multiple clinical stage programs built around its proprietary technologies, such as Niclosamide, an oral small molecule with anti-viral and anti-inflammatory properties, and the biologic Adrulipase, a recombinant lipase enzyme designed to enable the digestion of fats and other nutrients.

