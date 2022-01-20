Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) to Buy

Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $3.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.21% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Humanigen, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on advancing medicines for patients with neglected and rare diseases. The Company’s product candidate principally consists of benznidazole, lenzilumab and ifabotuzumab. Humanigen Inc., formerly known as KaloBios Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in Brisbane, United States. “

HGEN has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Humanigen to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Humanigen in a report on Monday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

NASDAQ HGEN opened at $2.65 on Tuesday. Humanigen has a 52-week low of $2.63 and a 52-week high of $29.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $169.12 million, a PE ratio of -0.63 and a beta of -1.94.

Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.14). Humanigen had a negative net margin of 8,202.23% and a negative return on equity of 1,062.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.40 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Humanigen will post -4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HGEN. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Humanigen in the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Humanigen by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Humanigen by 17,179.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 11,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 10,995 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Humanigen by 81.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 6,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Humanigen in the 3rd quarter worth about $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.63% of the company’s stock.

About Humanigen

Humanigen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of immuno-oncology and immunology monoclonal antibodies in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes human granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of cytokine storm associated with COVID-19; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial as a sequenced therapy in combination with CD19 targeted chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapies to treat patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell lymphoma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

